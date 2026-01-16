Luka Doncic’s fiancée Anamaria has relationship update with Lakers star in rare post
It seems wrong that Los Angeles Lakers superstar guard Luka Doncic has still not won an NBA MVP Award in his career so far.
Then again, it seems like 2026 might be his year to do so, given how he's performing on the court right now.
Doncic is currently averaging 33.6 points per game, which is the most in the league. He also has 8.7 assists per game is shooting an impressive 46.8% from the floor this year.
It seems that Doncic is in his prime right now. And so long as he stays healthy, he not only has a chance to secure an individual award but perhaps help LeBron James bring another NBA championship to Los Angeles before James decides to retire.
While Doncic's standing on the court is clear, his relationship status appears to be more uncertain.
It's no secret that Doncic's fiancée, Anamaria Goltes (who is a part-time model and influencer), is not living with him in Los Angeles. And neither does their two-year-old baby girl Gabriela. And Goltes has hinted at this long-distance relationship presenting challenges for the family in the past.
Anamaria Goltes' Instagram post raises questions about Luka Doncic relationship status
On January 16, Goltes hopped on the popular '2016' trend of posting pictures from the past decade. She made two separate Instagram posts on this topic, with a total of 38 photos. Doncic was not seen in a single one.
The caption of the first post was, "2016–2026. A decade of good times, hard lessons, and everything in between. Plenty of ups and downs, but I wouldn’t change a single moment ❤️".
Given that Goltes and Doncic have known each other since they were children in Croatia and began dating in 2016, the fact that he wasn't included in any of these posts doesn't seem to bode well for their relationship status.
For silver lining of this for Lakers fans is that Doncic is still performing on the court.
