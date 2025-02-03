Luka Doncic's fiancée's worst nightmare realized in Lakers trade with sad new detail
It's easy to say rich NBA superstars getting traded is the ultimate example of first-world problems. And in most circumstances, you'd be right.
But digging into a the backstory of new Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic and his fiancée Anamaria Goltes after the seismic blockbuster trade from the Dallas Mavericks, Goltes has shared that she was extremely homesick moving to the United States from her and Doncic's home country of Slovenia.
Given that, this new detail from Bleacher Report's NBA show, "Run It Back," is especially crushing. The five-time, All-NBA First Team guard's former teammate Chandler Parson revealed that not only was the 25 year old apparently crying, but they had just bought a $15 million house last week.
Goltes, 26, has said that one of the hardest things about living in the U.S. was finding new friends given they had a lifelong circle of companions from their childhood.
"You keep the real ones, am I right?," Goltes said.
So if she and Luka felt comfortable enough to purchase a compound in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, that probably means she had finally found a new crew.
Now the model and influencer, but currently mostly a stay-at-home mom, has to start all over again. No matter how much money you have, that's rough. Doncic has the NBA and his teammates to get him through it.
Luckily for Goltes, she has her daughter Gabriela, born in 2023, to help her get through this sudden transition, along with her soon-to-be husband.
"People have [a] best friend, boyfriend, true love," she wrote on Instagram about Doncic. "I'm lucky they are all the same person."
She'll need her best friend especially right now.
