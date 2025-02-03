The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Luka Doncic's fiancée's worst nightmare realized in Lakers trade with sad new detail

With all the stories coming out about the blockbuster Los Angeles Lakers trade for the NBA star guard, this one is crushing, especially for Anamaria Goltes.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO / ABACAPRESS
In this story:

It's easy to say rich NBA superstars getting traded is the ultimate example of first-world problems. And in most circumstances, you'd be right.

But digging into a the backstory of new Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic and his fiancée Anamaria Goltes after the seismic blockbuster trade from the Dallas Mavericks, Goltes has shared that she was extremely homesick moving to the United States from her and Doncic's home country of Slovenia.

RELATED: Who is new Lakers star Luka Doncic's fiancée Anamaria Goltes?

Anamaria Goltes, NBA WAGs, Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic
Anamaria Goltes/Instagram

Given that, this new detail from Bleacher Report's NBA show, "Run It Back," is especially crushing. The five-time, All-NBA First Team guard's former teammate Chandler Parson revealed that not only was the 25 year old apparently crying, but they had just bought a $15 million house last week.

RELATED: Luka Doncic's controversial weight looks untrue in Lakers first video on private jet

Goltes, 26, has said that one of the hardest things about living in the U.S. was finding new friends given they had a lifelong circle of companions from their childhood.

"You keep the real ones, am I right?," Goltes said.

So if she and Luka felt comfortable enough to purchase a compound in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, that probably means she had finally found a new crew.

RELATED: Luka Doncic net worth: How much is the Lakers' newest superstar worth?

Anamaria Goltes
Anamaria Goltes/Instagram

Now the model and influencer, but currently mostly a stay-at-home mom, has to start all over again. No matter how much money you have, that's rough. Doncic has the NBA and his teammates to get him through it.

Luckily for Goltes, she has her daughter Gabriela, born in 2023, to help her get through this sudden transition, along with her soon-to-be husband.

"People have [a] best friend, boyfriend, true love," she wrote on Instagram about Doncic. "I'm lucky they are all the same person."

She'll need her best friend especially right now.

Anamaria Goltes
Anamaria Goltes/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Wow mama: Livvy Dunne’s mom steals daughter’s spotlight in adorable selfie

Plus huh: Ex-Georgia QB Carson Beck is awkward Miami cheerleader for Cavinder gf

Bronx bombshell: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks Yankees cap, baller fur coat in NYC look

Moving on: Tom Brady’s ex Gisle Bundchen shows off baby bump with happy message

Upstate royalty: Hailee Steinfeld in ‘new’ Bills gear proves why she’s Buffalo queen

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships