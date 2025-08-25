The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant hangs with Lakers GM Rob Pelinka rocking her diamond Kobe kicks

The widow of the late Lakers legend also flexes an amazing Kobe shirt with her fire sneakers.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant sits between Dave Chapelle (left) and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka (right) during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Vanessa Bryant had the “Mamba Mentality” going on Kobe Bryant Day this Sunday, August 24 (8.24). She even wore a fire Kobe fit while sitting with Los Angeles Lakers president of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka.

The 43-year-old widow of the late Lakers legend just had a tear-jerking message for her husband’s would-be 47th birthday on August 23 that included their daughter Gigi Bryant. She followed it up by showing off some fire “diamond” Kobe 3 Protro sneakers that are a custom version of the same shoes her and Kobe’s oldest daughter Natalia did an amazing Nike commercial for with New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson, as well as the ones she rocked in the head-turning miniskirt fit below.

Vanessa would lace up her sparkly Kobes and wear a full Kobe tribute fit while sitting next to Pelinka in his own Kobe 3s for the third annual Mamba League Invitational basketball tournament.

Now, that’s representing Kobe with the kicks and this shirt she rocked.

The Mamba League Invitational is a two-day tournament showcasing elite boys and girls basketball players that takes place in LA.

On Kobe Bryant Day 2025, Vanessa did not disappoint for his fans with her custom fit that included some unreal Nike Kobes.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

