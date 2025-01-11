UFC's Mackenzie Dern flaunts toned abs after UFC Vegas 101 weight cut
The UFC is finally ringing in the new year and kicking off its 2025 calendar with UFC Vegas 101 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace Mackenzie Dern is among those who will be looking to start the year off with a win.
Dern faces fellow Brazilian Amanda Ribas in the main event in a rematch of their 2019 bout, which Ribas won by unanimous decision.
As Dern gears up for redemption, she's making sure to come in prime shape and she did just that on Friday at the official weigh-ins. Dern hit her 116-successfully hit her pound mark, flexing for the cameras as she stepped onto the scale.
After the weigh-ins, Dern took to social media and shared photos and video from trainer Jason Parillo to give a behind-the-scenes look at her weight cut.
But, it's not always glamorous when you are going through a weight cut.
Despite going through the difficult part, Dern was all smiles when she stepped onto the scale.
Dern enters the bout with a record of 14-5, with seven wins by submission.
Dern is a third-degree black belt under her father, Megaton Dias, who is a seventh-degree black belt under the famed Gracies. She is the only female Jiu-Jitsu player to have won gold medals in the black belt divisions in the highest ranking IBJJF Gi Championships, including Worlds, Euros, Pan Ams, and Brazilian Nationals.
We'll see if she can start 2025 out with a bang.
