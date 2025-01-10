MMA Knockout

UFC Fight Night Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2 Live Weigh-In Stream & Results

Check out a live stream and full results from today's UFC Fight Night weigh-ins.

Drew Beaupre

David Yeazell-Imagn Images

The UFC finally returns this Saturday (January 11) with UFC Fight Night: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2, and that means that the promotion’s first weigh-ins of the year will take place today.

UFC Vegas 101 Weigh-Ins

The card’s main event will see top strawweight contenders Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas meet in a rematch of their 2019 meeting that saw Ribas hand Dern the first loss of her MMA career.

UFC Fight Night Dern vs. Ribas 2 Preview – Best Fights & Fighters to Watch

The main card includes a welterweight co-main event between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Carlston Harris, plus a pair of middleweight matchups with Abdul Razak Alhassan taking on César Almeida and Chris Curtis squaring off with Roman Kopylov.

The event also features a number of fighters that are making their promotional debuts, including undefeated talents Jacobe Smith and Austin Bashi.

UFC Fight Night Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2 Full Fight Card Predictions

The weigh-ins for the event are set to kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday (January 10). You can check out a live stream of the proceedings below courtesy of MMA Junkie, followed by the full weigh-in results for every fighter competing at the event.

Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout tomorrow for live results and highlights from all the action at UFC Fight Night: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2.

UFC Fight Night Main Card

• Main Event: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2

• Co-Main Event: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Carlston Harris

• Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. César Almeida

• Chris Curtis vs. Roman Kopylov

• Austin Bashi vs. Christian Rodriguez

• Punahele Soriano vs. Uros Medic

UFC Fight Night Preliminary Card

• Jose Johnson vs. Felipe Bunes

• Marco Tulio vs. Ihor Potieria

• Thiago Moisés vs. Trey Ogden

• Preston Parsons vs. Jacobe Smith

• Ernesta Kareckaite vs. Nicolle Caliari

• Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Bruno Lopes

• Fatima Kline vs. Viktoriia Dudakova

• Nurullo Aliev vs. Joe Solecki

More UFC & MMA News

UFC CEO Dana White Corrects Joe Rogan on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall Fight Rumor

UFC London Adds Featherweight Banger Featuring Former Cage Warriors Champions

Ex-UFC Heavyweight Champ Cain Velasquez Shares Pick for Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

BKFC in Talks with UFC for Mike Perry vs. Retired Former Champion

Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.

Follow MMA Knockout on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Published
Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.