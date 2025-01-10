UFC Fight Night Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2 Live Weigh-In Stream & Results
The UFC finally returns this Saturday (January 11) with UFC Fight Night: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2, and that means that the promotion’s first weigh-ins of the year will take place today.
UFC Vegas 101 Weigh-Ins
The card’s main event will see top strawweight contenders Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas meet in a rematch of their 2019 meeting that saw Ribas hand Dern the first loss of her MMA career.
The main card includes a welterweight co-main event between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Carlston Harris, plus a pair of middleweight matchups with Abdul Razak Alhassan taking on César Almeida and Chris Curtis squaring off with Roman Kopylov.
The event also features a number of fighters that are making their promotional debuts, including undefeated talents Jacobe Smith and Austin Bashi.
The weigh-ins for the event are set to kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday (January 10). You can check out a live stream of the proceedings below courtesy of MMA Junkie, followed by the full weigh-in results for every fighter competing at the event.
UFC Fight Night Main Card
• Main Event: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2
• Co-Main Event: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Carlston Harris
• Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. César Almeida
• Chris Curtis vs. Roman Kopylov
• Austin Bashi vs. Christian Rodriguez
• Punahele Soriano vs. Uros Medic
UFC Fight Night Preliminary Card
• Jose Johnson vs. Felipe Bunes
• Marco Tulio vs. Ihor Potieria
• Thiago Moisés vs. Trey Ogden
• Preston Parsons vs. Jacobe Smith
• Ernesta Kareckaite vs. Nicolle Caliari
• Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Bruno Lopes
• Fatima Kline vs. Viktoriia Dudakova
• Nurullo Aliev vs. Joe Solecki
