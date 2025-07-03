The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Magic Johnson flexes yacht so baller even Tom Brady comments on video

The former Lakers star and current professional sports team owner is enjoying his summer vacation in true billionaire style.

Matt Ryan

Magic Johnson attends the 2024 NWSL Championship match at CPKC Stadium.
Magic Johnson attends the 2024 NWSL Championship match at CPKC Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Magic Johnson is enjoying his summer vacation with wife Cookie and friends. The former Los Angeles Lakers star, billionaire businessman, and professional sports owner flexed his insane yacht on the way to Capri, Italy, that even Tom Brady had to comment on.

The 65-year-old Johnson and his wife Cookie, 66, showed off an epic toga party while aboard the yacht while then in Greece a few days ago, but didn’t show the whole boat. The couple and friends are on an annual summer trip twhere they are living it up.

Johnson doesn’t really have an offseason, though, owning part of the Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB), Los Angeles Sparks (WNBA), Los Angeles FC (MLS), Washington Commanders (NFL), and Washington Spirit (NWSL).

Magic Johnson and Dave Roberts
Magic Johnson (L) is greeted by Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (R). / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

But it was worth missing Clayton Kershaw’s 3000th strikeout game for the Dodgers on Wednesday night to be aboard this unreal giant yacht he flexed while working out. He said, “You don’t need much motivation to workout with this beautiful backdrop!”

That thing is so awesome even NFL legend had to comment on it.

Tom Brady
Magic Johnson/Instagram

Magic can afford the baller yacht trips as he has accumulated a staggering $1.5 billion in his business endeavors.

It certainly looks like he and Cookie are forever young on the trip.

Magic Johnson and Cookie Johnson
Magic Johnson/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

