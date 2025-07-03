Magic Johnson flexes yacht so baller even Tom Brady comments on video
Magic Johnson is enjoying his summer vacation with wife Cookie and friends. The former Los Angeles Lakers star, billionaire businessman, and professional sports owner flexed his insane yacht on the way to Capri, Italy, that even Tom Brady had to comment on.
The 65-year-old Johnson and his wife Cookie, 66, showed off an epic toga party while aboard the yacht while then in Greece a few days ago, but didn’t show the whole boat. The couple and friends are on an annual summer trip twhere they are living it up.
Johnson doesn’t really have an offseason, though, owning part of the Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB), Los Angeles Sparks (WNBA), Los Angeles FC (MLS), Washington Commanders (NFL), and Washington Spirit (NWSL).
But it was worth missing Clayton Kershaw’s 3000th strikeout game for the Dodgers on Wednesday night to be aboard this unreal giant yacht he flexed while working out. He said, “You don’t need much motivation to workout with this beautiful backdrop!”
That thing is so awesome even NFL legend had to comment on it.
Magic can afford the baller yacht trips as he has accumulated a staggering $1.5 billion in his business endeavors.
It certainly looks like he and Cookie are forever young on the trip.
