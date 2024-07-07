Malik Monk receives comical NSFW IG Story from NBA star’s wife
Forget the blockbuster DeMar DeRozan deal.
Malik Monk was a highly sought-after NBA free agent this offseason, and he surprised most fans when he decided to stay put with the Sacramento Kings with a four year, $78 million deal.
Maybe it was De’Aaron Fox and his wife Recee Caldwell that had an integral role in making sure Monk stayed put. Don’t forget, he and Fox were also teammates with the Kentucky Wildcats.
So Caldwell had a little fun with Monk as they had a “Zoolander” style kicks-off.
Now that he’s returning to Sactown, the former Kentucky Wildcat let it be known that he wants to start.
"Of course I want to start,” said Monk. “But I'll come in here free-minded and do whatever the team needs me to do. But if I feel like I need to start, I might voice it because now I have a voice a little bit and I can say something that'll stand.”
With All-Star NBA small forward DeRozan now joining the squad, Monk might still find himself coming off the bench as arguably the best sixth man in the entire league.
DeRozan received a standing ovation when he showed up to the Golden 1 Center after news broke about the three-team trade.
Sacramento is still an underdog squad in a stacked Western Conference, but for now, Kings fans are happy mf-ers.
