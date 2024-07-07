Kings Land DeMar DeRozan in Three-Team Sign-and-Trade Blockbuster, per Report
After reports early in the day on Saturday indicated that there was mutual interest between the Sacramento Kings and six-time All-Star free agent DeMar DeRozan, the organization has moved quickly to acquire him.
According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, DeRozan is heading to the Kings in a three-team sign-and-trade deal that will send Harrison Barnes to the San Antonio Spurs and Chris Duarte and two second-round picks, as well as cash considerations, to the Chicago Bulls. The Kings are also expected to send the Spurs a 2031 unprotected pick swap as part of the deal.
For DeRozan, it's an opportunity to fill a missing piece for the Kings' Western Conference contention hopes alongside up-and-coming stars De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.
The 35-year-old DeRozan was reportedly seeking a contract that exceeded the full mid-level exception of $13 million, which is all that interested teams were willing to offer prior his agreement with the Kings. In the end, DeRozan got the pay day that he was looking for in what is likely his final lucrative multi-year contract in his career.
The Kings will sign DeRozan to a three-year, $74 million deal, per Wojnarowski, which will pay him north of $24 million per season.
For Sacramento, it is certainly worth the gamble given DeRozan's continued strong play, coupled with his consistent availability. The six-time All-Star averaged 24.0 points, 5.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds on 48.0% shooting last season. The midrange assassin tallied the totals in 79 games, marking the third consecutive season that the soon-to-be 35-year-old has played at least 70 games in a season. That's no small feat for a star player in his mid-30s.
It's a coup for DeRozan to land in a competitive situation in Sacramento, and the signing of the star wing will certainly make the Kings another team to watch in the Western Conference next season and beyond.