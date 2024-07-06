Kings' Malik Monk Voices His Desire To Start Next Season
The Sacramento Kings shocked many when they convinced Malik Monk to re-sign this offseason, but bringing back the star sixth man is exactly what the team needs. Monk was reported to receive offers of around $100 million in free agency, but instead, he took the maximum amount the Kings could offer at $78 million over the next four years.
Paying a talented guard nearly $20 million per year to come off the bench is rare, so many have speculated the Kings will start Monk next season.
In his first appearance with the Sacramento media since agreeing to a new contract, Monk expressed his desire to start, but still wants to do what is best for the team (via @SeanCunningham / X):
"Of course I want to start, but I'll come in here free-minded and do whatever the team needs me to do. But if I feel like I need to start I might voice it because now I have a voice a little bit and I can say something that'll stand. But I'm still coming in free-minded and coming here to win games. ...They know that."- Malik Monk
Through 156 appearances with Sacramento, Monk has not started a single one. Through team injuries and hot performances, Monk has remained on the bench, the epitome of a sixth man.
Last season, Monk led all reserves in scoring (15.4 points per game) and assists (5.1 per game), but somehow fell short of the Sixth Man of the Year award. Monk put on a show last season, and after suffering a season-ending injury late in the year, his absence was greatly felt.
Monk is one of the most electric players in the league and a walking highlight reel, so having him as a bench spark has made sense. His presence in the reserves has made a significant impact on the Kings the last two seasons, but he has outperformed his role and deserves a spot alongside the starters.
Next season, fans might finally witness a starting backcourt of De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk, reminiscent of their days as Kentucky Wildcats teammates.
