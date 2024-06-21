Malik Monk Grants the Sacramento Kings' Biggest Wish With 4-Year Extension
The Sacramento Kings took care of business quickly and signed guard Malik Monk to a four-year contract worth nearly $80 million.
Free agency started after the NBA Finals ended with the Boston Celtics taking home this year's Larry O'Brien trophy. Kings general manager Monte McNair managed to make the biggest move he could this offseason by keeping the league's (second) best sixth man in Sacramento.
Monk was the betting favorite to win the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award before suffering an injury that cut his season 10 games short. The ability to take over a game in clutch time is rare, but Monk proved his reliability time and time again in the 2023-24 season.
His 15.4 points and 5.1 assists off the bench could only improve with more chemistry in Mike Brown's offense. Though it may have been a down year compared to 2022-23, the injury bug caught Sacramento in a bad time. Losing Monk and Kevin Huerter late in the year led to a steep drop out of the NBA playoffs.
With a healthy team, there's no reason the Kings can't repeat what they did in 2022-23 and finish top-3 in the Western Conference. Expectations are higher when compared to the state of the organization 15 years ago. Star players with big contracts will need to make plays, and the Kings believe in Malik Monk to deliver.
Monk could have gotten a much bigger contract and a starting role elsewhere. Instead, he will keep his contagious energy in Sacramento where he can keep throwing down lobs from De'Aaron Fox.
It's a big night for the Kings. Fans are now focused on the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft, where Sacramento holds the 13th overall pick. A rookie guard is far less likely now, so look out for some of the forwards that fall to 13.
Malik Monk will play his third season as a King and will stay until 2028.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!