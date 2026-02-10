Maxim Naumov Shares Touching Tribute To Parents After USA Olympic Performance
Team USA figure skater Maxim Naumov has one of the most heartbreaking stories of these Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.
Naumov's parents, Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova, were among the 67 people killed in thecollision between an American Airlines flight and an Army helicopter near Washington, DC, on January 30, 2025.
RELATED: Tiny Tara Lipinski Pops Out of Johnny Weir’s Jacket Before Ilia Malinin Olympic Skate
It's hard to imagine just how tragic this must have been for Naumov, who was just 23 years old at the time his parents passed in the plane crash.
And given that both of his parents performed in the Olympics as figure skaters, it was their dream to see their son competing in his own Olympic Games.
RELATED: Alysa Liu Dazzles on Ice in Gold Medal-Worthy Fit for 2026 Winter Olympics Debut
Naumov held up his end of the bargain on Tuesday, as he made his Olympic debut in the men’s short program. And he didn't just perform; he excelled, putting together a remarkable performance that scored a season's best 85.65 and shot him up the Olympic leaderboard.
NBC's X account posted a full video of Naumov's routine with the caption, "The Olympic dreams have come true for Maxim Naumov. 🇺🇸⛸".
RELATED: Lindsey Vonn Breaks Silence On Scary Olympics Crash With Defiant Message
Maxim Naumov Pays Tribute to Parents After Debut Olympic Performance
But perhaps the bigger story is what came after Naumov's performance, when he pulled out a photo of his parents when his score was displayed on the stadium screen.
It was a different photo from the one that Naumov displayed after performing in the World Figure Skating Championships earlier this year.
Right before his program began, Naumov had a message. flash on the stadium screen that said, “Mom and Dad, this is for you."
Naumov has gained a ton of fans because of his story and this touching tribute.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit
On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs
Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap
Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl
Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby
Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex
Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.