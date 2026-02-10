Maxim Naumov Shares Touching Tribute To Parents After USA Olympic Performance

Team USA figure skater Maxim Naumov has one of the most heartbreaking stories of these Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Naumov's parents, Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova, were among the 67 people killed in thecollision between an American Airlines flight and an Army helicopter near Washington, DC, on January 30, 2025.

Maxim Naumov performs | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

It's hard to imagine just how tragic this must have been for Naumov, who was just 23 years old at the time his parents passed in the plane crash.

And given that both of his parents performed in the Olympics as figure skaters, it was their dream to see their son competing in his own Olympic Games.

Maxim Naumov poses for a photo | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Naumov held up his end of the bargain on Tuesday, as he made his Olympic debut in the men’s short program. And he didn't just perform; he excelled, putting together a remarkable performance that scored a season's best 85.65 and shot him up the Olympic leaderboard.

NBC's X account posted a full video of Naumov's routine with the caption, "The Olympic dreams have come true for Maxim Naumov. 🇺🇸⛸".

The Olympic dreams have come true for Maxim Naumov. 🇺🇸 ⛸ pic.twitter.com/fD2vHne7kd — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 10, 2026

Maxim Naumov Pays Tribute to Parents After Debut Olympic Performance

But perhaps the bigger story is what came after Naumov's performance, when he pulled out a photo of his parents when his score was displayed on the stadium screen.

It was a different photo from the one that Naumov displayed after performing in the World Figure Skating Championships earlier this year.

Maxim Naumov reacts after competing | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Right before his program began, Naumov had a message. flash on the stadium screen that said, “Mom and Dad, this is for you."

“Mom and Dad, this is for you.” — Max Naumov’s words on the big screen as he begins his short program at the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/vYFTSAwDwk — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) February 10, 2026

Naumov has gained a ton of fans because of his story and this touching tribute.

