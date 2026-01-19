ESPN star Katie Feeney’s casual fit underwhelming in Miami cheerleaders dance

The College Football Playoff National Championship is here between the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers. That also means ESPN influencer Katie Feeney is breaking out her championship fit for the big game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Unfortunately, it was actually underwhelming this time. She made up for it with a Hurricanes cheerleader dance, though.

The 23-year-old viral new member of ESPN’s College GameDay this season has been a hit on college campuses across the country not only with her interviews, but with her fashion choices.

This season Feeney has brought the fire to different cities and different games. We’ve seen her alma mater Penn State cheerleader uniform at a Nittany Lions game, to donning some Oregon green while in Eugene for the first Indiana-Oregon game this season, to rocking the Alabama Crimson Tide look and posing with the mascot Big Al. She even was seen crushing the Georgia red for the Bulldogs.

Katie Feeney with one of her game-day fit winners. | Katie Feeney/Instagram

For Indiana’s last game in the Peach Bowl vs. the Oregon Ducks, Feeney caused a stir by going way casual.

She then went very formal for the CFP National Championship Media Day.

And then wore the skirt with the natty gear to the stadium on Monday for another casual look at the big game. She looked more like a fan attending it vs. working it.

She did get to follow in the footsteps of Michael Irvin from the last game and dance with the Canes’ cheerleaders before kickoff:

Indiana is looking to make school history and bring a college football championship to basketball-obsessed Bloomington, Indiana. They’ll have to do it in what is a home game for the Hurricanes.

It should be a great game and the stars will be out. Maybe Feeney will get to interview Indiana alum Mark Cuban again and some other big names.

