Fans Yell 'Pay Micah' at Jerry Jones While He Speaks at Cowboys Camp
The clock is ticking for the Dallas Cowboys to extend linebacker Micah Parsons, who can hypothetically become a free agent after the 2025 season—and Cowboys fans are none too thrilled about the possibility of him leaving.
Parsons has been on the receiving end of repeated barbs from Dallas owner Jerry Jones amid the two sides' contract negotiations. On Saturday, Cowboys fans appeared to show whose side they were on—raining "Pay Micah!" pleas on Jones as he addressed fans at training camp.
Take a look at this video from Jon Machota of The Athletic—especially its extremely charged opening 10 seconds.
Machota added that Dallas fans directed similar vitriol at Jones as he walked by them.
The Cowboys' Super Bowl drought is now 30 years old—a staggering length of time for "America's Team," and one of the late 20th century's flagship sports franchises. Since the team's last title, each of its Metroplex cousins—the Texas Rangers (2023), the Dallas Mavericks (2011) and Dallas Stars (1999)—have won championships. Even once-forlorn local college team TCU has played for a national title (2022) in that span.
Dallas fans are rightly antsy. With a four-time Pro Bowler hanging in the balance, will Jones hear them?