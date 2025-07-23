Dak Prescott's baby girl, fiancée dress as matching cowboys for Cowboys training camp
Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos brought a little Texas to California.
As the Dallas Cowboys descended upon Oxnard, California, for the start of their training camp, Prescott's fiancée showed some additional flare by dressing up as a literal cowboy.
Ramos, with their newborn baby, Aurora Rayne, still less than two months old, and 1-year-old big sister, Margaret Jane Rose, better known as MJ, were on the field to hang out with the Cowboys franchise QB, who is trying to live up to his monster $240 million extension, with $231 million guaranteed.
The 31-year-old former second-team All-Pro QB1 has looked shredded and insanely fit this offseason, and he must have been proud of his partner's themed fit, because Prescott also shared it on his Instagram Stories.
The white boots and brown cowboy hat definitely are the winning features, especially since MJ adorably has a matching pair of the kicks Ramos is rocking.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones threw major shade at Prescott a couple of days ago when talking about Dallas defensive star Micah Parson's looming mega-contract extension drama.
“I remember signing a player for the highest paid at the position in the league and he got knocked out two-thirds of the year, Dak Prescott," Jones said. "So there’s a lot of things you can think about, just as the player does, when you’re thinking about committing and guaranteeing money.”
So at least Prescott had his family there for support, in matching white cowboys boots.
