Cowboys' Micah Parsons Defends Bryce Young After Panthers Benched QB
The Carolina Panthers decided to bench quarterback Bryce Young moving forward after he started his second NFL season with two blowout losses.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has since spoken out about Young's benching and became one of the quarterback's biggest supporters on the latest episode of The Edge with Micah Parsons podcast.
"I don't think he's getting a fair shake at this," Parsons said of Young. "I'm noticing this a lot, especially in these young quarterbacks. You're not giving them growing opportunities. You look at the Kenny Picketts, you look at the Justin Fields, Caleb [Williams] is having kind of similar struggles as Justin Fields. I just think we're expecting QBs to come into the league and kind of be like 'right now,' without no talent, without no real assets around them and be like 'Hey, it's time to be good right now.'"
Parsons went on to explain why he thinks Jordan Love is succeeding in his role with the Green Bay Packers since he was able to grow behind Aaron Rodgers before taking the starting role. Young hasn't really had anyone like a Rodgers on the Panthers to learn from.
The Cowboys star goes on to say how he hopes Young can go on to become the quarterback everyone saw at Alabama, and he thinks he will if put in a better opportunity.
Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton will start for the Panthers vs. the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.