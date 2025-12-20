Michael Irvin's antics for Miami's big Texas A&M win alarming after Kay Adams squeeze
In this story:
Michael Irvin was always a legendary smack talker and celebration villain as a three-time Super Bowl champion for the Dallas Cowboys and national champion for the Miami Hurricanes.
But at 59 years old, his antics today on the sidelines after Miami's ugly College Football Playoff victory on the road against the Texas A&M Aggies, 10-3, felt a bit too over the top, and given the awkward pregame interview with him and Brandon Marshall at the Jake Paul Netflix fight, it's gotten to the alarming level.
RELATED: LSU coach Lane Kiffin posts obnoxious Ole Miss message before CFP game vs. Tulane
Talking trash at the Texas A&M game on the sidelines
Irvin, in a cowboy hat and a Canes shirt, took a belt to a Texas A&M "12" jersey against a trash can, repeatedly hitting it again and again, which is a huge no-no in College Station, where Aggies fans are extremely proud of their 12th man tradition.
More disturbing, Irvin proudly posted it on his X handle with the caption, "BTA."
RELATED: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie stuns in custom Miami skirt before Texas A&M CFP game
For those that don't know what "BTA" means, it's a vulgar way to say the losing team got a spanking.
We're not sure anyone should be posting "BTA" after that ugly game, and given the disrespectful antics from the Pro Football Hall of Famer, it feels like he should be better than that.
We didn't even mention the kiss he gave Miami head coach Mario Cristobal.
Kay Adams looked nervous with her future Netflix NFL coworkers
In a vacuum, this alone would warrant a post of alarming behavior.
But Irvin, along with fellow former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall, were interviewed before the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua trainwreck, where Paul got knocked out in the sixth round and broke his jaw, and their soon-to-be NFL Christmas colleague Kay Adams was awkwardly squeezed between the pair, looking unhappy with how she was being treated.
RELATED: Jake Paul's fiancée Jutta posts reaction to bloody knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Let's just say that was one of the nice versions of analyzing that exchange, again where Irvin was excited about his Canes.
It's fine to be excited, but these actions are not acceptable. Period.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU
Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie
First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’
Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring
Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.