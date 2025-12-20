Michael Irvin's antics for Miami's big Texas A&M win alarming after Kay Adams squeeze

Michael Irvin was always a legendary smack talker and celebration villain as a three-time Super Bowl champion for the Dallas Cowboys and national champion for the Miami Hurricanes.

But at 59 years old, his antics today on the sidelines after Miami's ugly College Football Playoff victory on the road against the Texas A&M Aggies, 10-3, felt a bit too over the top, and given the awkward pregame interview with him and Brandon Marshall at the Jake Paul Netflix fight, it's gotten to the alarming level.

Dec. 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Former Miami Hurricanes player Michael Irvin celebrates with Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jakobe Thomas (8) after an interception against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Talking trash at the Texas A&M game on the sidelines

Nov. 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes former receiver Michael Irvin reacts on the sidelines during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Irvin, in a cowboy hat and a Canes shirt, took a belt to a Texas A&M "12" jersey against a trash can, repeatedly hitting it again and again, which is a huge no-no in College Station, where Aggies fans are extremely proud of their 12th man tradition.

More disturbing, Irvin proudly posted it on his X handle with the caption, "BTA."

For those that don't know what "BTA" means, it's a vulgar way to say the losing team got a spanking.

We're not sure anyone should be posting "BTA" after that ugly game, and given the disrespectful antics from the Pro Football Hall of Famer, it feels like he should be better than that.

We didn't even mention the kiss he gave Miami head coach Mario Cristobal.

Michael Irvin delivers the game-winning smooch to Mario Cristobal. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CCNBa9PExZ — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) December 20, 2025

Kay Adams looked nervous with her future Netflix NFL coworkers

Apr. 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Television personality Kay Adams in attendance of the Golden State Warriors game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In a vacuum, this alone would warrant a post of alarming behavior.

But Irvin, along with fellow former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall, were interviewed before the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua trainwreck, where Paul got knocked out in the sixth round and broke his jaw, and their soon-to-be NFL Christmas colleague Kay Adams was awkwardly squeezed between the pair, looking unhappy with how she was being treated.

Brandon Marshall was getting VERY CLOSE to Kay Adams last night.



Many are debating if this is just friendly or if it is concerning.



Thoughts?



pic.twitter.com/3Zo11J9lgu — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) December 20, 2025

Let's just say that was one of the nice versions of analyzing that exchange, again where Irvin was excited about his Canes.

It's fine to be excited, but these actions are not acceptable. Period.

