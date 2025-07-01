Michael Vick's wife Kijafa celebrates anniversary in Gucci drip while in Napa
Michael Vick and his wife, Kijafa Vick, tied the knot in 2012 after 10 years of dating — and celebrated their anniversary by spending time in Napa Valley.
Kijafa took to Instagram on Monday, June 30, to share a series of photos with the Norfolk State University coach — showing off all of her Gucci accessories in the process.
In one selfie, the mom of three (in addition to his children with Kijafa, Michael is also dad to son Mitez from his relationship with an ex-girlfriend) posed in a Gucci newsboy cap, smiling for the camera with the retired NFL star. Michael, for his part, rocked a casual fit, wearing a crisp white tee with a color-coordinated hat.
In another shot, the duo — Michael still a relaxed look, while Kijafa did an outfit change into a bold-patterned set — stood in front of the Ovid Napa Valley sign, taking in both the sights and, presumably, the tastes of the valley winery. Kijafa chose to rep Gucci here by ditching the hat for a headscarf, instead rocking the iconic brand logo on her purse.
"Still his favorite headache 🤪 Happy Anniversary @mikevick," Kijafa jokingly captioned the series of photos.
The Vicks aren't afraid to put both their married life and their family life in the public eye. Last year, Kijafa was an executive producer on the Amazon docuseries, Evolution Of The Black Quarterback, which centered on Michael.
The couple also frequently share photos with their children on social media.
