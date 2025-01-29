Michael Vick's wife Kijafa, 'W.A.G.s to Riches' star have ab-revealing throwdown
While Michael Vick is busy recruiting and working toward his first season as head coach of the Norfolk State Spartans he’s still finding time to watch his wife crush her fits.
Kijafa, 44, made headlines with her eye-popping fit when Michael was introduced as the Norfolk State coach, and for saying why she hates the schools colors.
Kijafa is a business woman, philanthropist, and reality TV star on shows like "Baller Wives" and "The Michael Vick Project." In her latest stunning fit, she poses with “W.A.G.s to Riches” star Ashley Nicole Wheeler where the two slay some crazy ab-revealing looks.
The 35-year-old Wheeler also starred in “WAGs Miami” and is married to former Miami Dolphins star Phillip Wheeler.
Michael and Kijafa met in 2002 and dated for several years before he proposed in 2009 during his 29th birthday. They married in 2012 in a lavish Miami, Florida, ceremony. The have three children together Jada Vick, 20, London Vick, 17, and Michael Vick Junior, 7.
Kijafa even brought Michael with her to the “W.A.G.s to Riches” red carpet premiere and said, “Hung out with him one time… and now I’ve been locked into this 22 year hangout session. No refunds, no exchanges, just vibes.”
Those photos say it all and what a look by Kijafa.
