Michelle Obama defends viral Simone Biles photo after backlash from NFL player
Maybe Marlon Humprhey was having a bad day.
It’s almost impossible to have universal consensus in the modern world, especially on social media, but it had seemed like United States women’s gymnastics teammates Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles had pulled off the impossible when they decided to bow and honor legendary Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade on the medal podium after she had won gold for the floor routine final.
This stunning image instantly went viral and was applauded as an amazing sign of sportsmanship at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Then strolled in wet-blanket Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey.
RELATED: Tiny Simone Biles next to Shaq, LeBron James, going viral again (PHOTOS)
Well then. Humphrey then got backlash to his backlash, and while the former First Lady, philanthropist, and media mogul Michelle Obama didn’t call Humphrey out by name, she made it clear that she fully supported the women’s solidarity.
The former All-Pro Ravens cornerback called the backlash “lowkey,” although when Mrs. Obama has something to say, it’s very much anything but under the radar.
Biles also defended the decision on the “Today” show. "We're always going to keep a good face and support our competitors because they've worked just as hard as we have for that moment," the GOAT gymnast said. "You have to give them their flowers and that's exactly what me and Jordan were doing"
Also, many other users besides the former First Lady were having a little fun at Humphrey’s expense.
Mrs. Obama and the internet one, Mr. Humphrey’s zero.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Duplantis’ date: GF Desiré Inglander blowing up after Armand Duplantis’ epic celebration
How much?!: Snoop Dogg’s alleged Paris Olympics payday has fans reeling
U-S-Nay: Why Olympic darling Duplantis chose Sweden over the United States
Sprinting stunner: Meet Ewa Swoboda: Viral tattooed Polish sprinter and Barbie model
$$$: How much gold is in a 2024 Olympic gold medal and what is one worth?