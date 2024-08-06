The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Michelle Obama defends viral Simone Biles photo after backlash from NFL player

Biles and Jordan Chiles’ bowing to Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade caught the ire of the Baltimore Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey. The former First Lady gave a powerful retort.

Matthew Graham

Aug 5, 2024: Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles bow to gold medalist Rebeca Andrade of Brazil on the floor exercise on day three of the gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games.
Maybe Marlon Humprhey was having a bad day.

It’s almost impossible to have universal consensus in the modern world, especially on social media, but it had seemed like United States women’s gymnastics teammates Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles had pulled off the impossible when they decided to bow and honor legendary Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade on the medal podium after she had won gold for the floor routine final.

Simone Biles, Rebeca Andrade, Jordan Chiles
This stunning image instantly went viral and was applauded as an amazing sign of sportsmanship at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Then strolled in wet-blanket Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Well then. Humphrey then got backlash to his backlash, and while the former First Lady, philanthropist, and media mogul Michelle Obama didn’t call Humphrey out by name, she made it clear that she fully supported the women’s solidarity.

The former All-Pro Ravens cornerback called the backlash “lowkey,” although when Mrs. Obama has something to say, it’s very much anything but under the radar.

Biles also defended the decision on the “Today” show.  "We're always going to keep a good face and support our competitors because they've worked just as hard as we have for that moment," the GOAT gymnast said. "You have to give them their flowers and that's exactly what me and Jordan were doing"

Also, many other users besides the former First Lady were having a little fun at Humphrey’s expense.

Mrs. Obama and the internet one, Mr. Humphrey’s zero.

Published
Matthew Graham

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

