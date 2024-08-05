Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles Bowed Down to Rebeca Andrade on the Podium
Simone Biles took the silver medal in the Paris Olympics gymnastics floor competition. Biles was the runner-up to Brazil's Rebeca Andrade. Biles and Andrade seemed to be fighting for the top spot in just about every gymnastics event at the 2024 games.
Biles and Team USA took the gold in the team all-around while Andrade and Brazil won the bronze. Biles won gold in the individual all-around and vault with Andrade taking silver. Finally, in the floor exercise, Andrade broke through for the gold and Biles knew it.
While she was waiting for her score Biles could be heard saying, "I think Rebeca got this one." As usual, she was right on.
After Biles's score was announced she went over to congratulate Andrade. Biles and Jordan Chiles, who won bronze, took it a step further on the podium, bowing down to Andrade as she stepped up to receive her medal.
Despite the intense and sustatined competition, Biles and Andrade put on an incredible show of sportsmanship throughout the Olympics. They were consistently encouraging towards each other and were often seen sharing pleasantries. Just a great show of sportsmanship at the sport's highest level.
UPDATE: It was Chiles's idea and Biles was happy to do it.