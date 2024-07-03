Former All-Pro CB Named Ravens' Most Underrated Player
For a former All-Pro cornerback, Baltimore Ravens star Marlon Humphrey has dealt with more than his fair share of criticism this offseason.
It is true that the 27-year-old has seen a bit of a decline since his All-Pro season in 2019, not helped by the numerous injuries he's suffered over that time. However, he's still a very solid corner and even showed glimpses of his past form last season, albeit in a smaller sample size due to injury.
In a pleasant change of pace, SI's Conor Orr named Humphrey as the Ravens' most underrated player heading into next season. Quite the contrast from the numerous pundits labeling Humphrey as overrated this offseason, but one Ravens fans are certainly happy to see.
"Humphrey got a plug on NFL Network’s list of the top 100 players before last year, which was great. I think he deserves it again for his game against the San Francisco 49ers alone," Orr writes. "He allowed just one completion and five yards after the catch in that game. He muscled up and played physically against the NFL’s biggest bully-ball team and he was involved in the Ravens’ pass-rushing package. I don’t think we talk enough about Humphrey’s ability to be a tone setter and uniquely fit Baltimore’s defense.
"I greatly respect Pro Football Focus’s rankings, which have never featured Humphrey as a top-10 overall cornerback (he was close, coming in 12th one year). And, I don’t think they are necessarily wrong when we’re talking about the cornerback position globally and traditionally. But I don’t know many more players who were as essential to the Ravens’ being the Ravens last year as Humphrey. The 2017 first-round pick out of Alabama has always been on the radar. I’m not telling you about a “hidden gem” per se. I am asking you to ask yourself: What would the Ravens be without him?"
Humphrey didn't make his season debut until Week 8 as he recovered from foot surgery, but once he returned to the field, he put together his best season in years. The former first-round pick allowed just 21 completions for 275 yards and one touchdown on 45 targets, good for a passer rating of 64.6.
Of course, the downside is that Humphrey played just 10 games due to injury. If he can maintain that level of play over a full season, though, the Ravens' secondary will be even stronger than it already is.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!