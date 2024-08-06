Ravens CB Slammed For 'Disgusting' Olympics Comment
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey has gone viral on social media once again, but not in a good way.
On Monday, Brazilian gymnastics artist Rebeca Andrade took home the gold medal in floor exercise at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, besting Americans Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles. After the event, the two Americans gave a beautiful display of sportsmanship by bowing down to Andrade while on the podium.
For some unknown reason, that display of sportsmanship must've struck a nerve with Humphrey, as the Ravens corner posted "this is literally disgusting" in response.
As one might expect, Humphrey received a huge amount of backlash for his comment, especially from Brazilian users. As of Tuesday morning, his post has received over 8,000 replies and 2,600 reposts, including quote reposts, compared to 12,900 likes.
Biles and Andrade have long been rivals, and while the former has the advantage in said rivalry, it's moments like this that remind fans that they have the utmost respect for each other. Additionally, Andrade has overcome three separate ACL tears from 2015-2019 in order to get to where she is now, so there's no doubt that the sign of respect from her competitors meant a lot to her.
Besides, Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, is still having herself an incredible Olympics as she won gold in team all-around, individual all-around and vault, which is usually Andrade's best exercise. After stepping away from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (played in 2021) to focus on her mental health, Biles has proven that she's still got it.
Humphrey is a notorious trash-talker, but not every athlete needs to be at their competitors' throats all the time.
