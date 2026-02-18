Mikaela Shiffrin Posts Epic Pajamas Photo From Bed With Olympic Gold Medal Still On
Mikaela Shiffrin has earned a good night sleep. She went to bed with her third Olympic gold medal around her neck still in an epic photo celebrating her win the Women’s Slalom at the Malino Cortina Games.
The 30-year-old Shiffrin finally broke through after not medaling in eight years at the Winter Games.
The third gold medal seals her legacy after she came into Italy as the winningest skier off all time with 108 World Cup victories, and the gold medals in the 2014 Sochi Games in the Slalom, followed by another gold in the 2018 PyeongChang Games in the Giant Slalom.
She’d have an emotional post with profanity after securing the gold in her final event of the 2026 Winter Games.
Shiffrin congratulated by her man
Her fiancé and Norwegian World Cup skier Aleksander Aamodt Kilde would also have her fighting back tears with his sweet post.
Then posts epic photo in bed
It was this photo of her finally in bed in her pajamas with either coffee or hot chocolate cups all over it with her medal still on that wins the day. She wrote a simple and well-deserved “G’night” on the post.
A truly epic day from the skiing legend. Congrats to Mikaela Shiffrin on gold again. Sweet dreams.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.