Mike McDaniel making insane amount per day after Dolphins fired him
The Miami Dolphins have parted ways with head coach Mike McDaniel after four seasons. They’ll still have to pay him an insane amount for the next couple years, however.
McDaniel is out after going 7-10 this season and 35-33 overall in those four years with an 0-2 record in the playoffs.
He had a rough year with the team injuries like the loss of superstar receiver Tyreek Hill to a gruesome leg injury. His starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa also had a bust of a season and looked like a shell of his former shelf when McDaniel and the Dolphins were one of the most feared offenses in the NFL a couple of seasons ago.
In 2024, McDaniel secured a three-year extension already to a four-year deal he signed in 2022, placing him under contract until 2028.
How much do the Dolphins owe McDaniel?
While exact figures of his deal are unknown, it’s estimated to be at $3.5M-$4.5 with some reports saying $18 million as part of his extension over two years that he’s now due after his firing.
Given those figures, an estimate brings him at $30,136 per day, $916,666 per month owed over two years.
It’s sad South Beach will no longer see his petty trolls of fans like what he did to the Buffalo Bills Mafia faithful after an upset this season.
It’s all good, McDaniel can laugh all the way to the bank while likely getting hired on somewhere else in the NFL.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.