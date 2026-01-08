Mike McDaniel making insane amount per day after Dolphins fired him

The Miami Dolphins have parted ways with head coach Mike McDaniel after four seasons. They’ll still have to pay him an insane amount for the next couple years, however.

McDaniel is out after going 7-10 this season and 35-33 overall in those four years with an 0-2 record in the playoffs.

He had a rough year with the team injuries like the loss of superstar receiver Tyreek Hill to a gruesome leg injury. His starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa also had a bust of a season and looked like a shell of his former shelf when McDaniel and the Dolphins were one of the most feared offenses in the NFL a couple of seasons ago.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts after being placed on a medical cart against the New York Jets during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In 2024, McDaniel secured a three-year extension already to a four-year deal he signed in 2022, placing him under contract until 2028.

How much do the Dolphins owe McDaniel?

While exact figures of his deal are unknown, it’s estimated to be at $3.5M-$4.5 with some reports saying $18 million as part of his extension over two years that he’s now due after his firing.

Given those figures, an estimate brings him at $30,136 per day, $916,666 per month owed over two years.

🚨🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨🚨



Mike McDaniel will make 30+ THOUSAND DOLLARS PER DAY from the #Dolphins for the next couple years to not coach football games…



• Per minute: $20.93

• Per hour: $1,255

• Per day: $30,136

• Per week: $210,958

• Per month: $916,666



ABSURD 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/3LyPjcJHfF — MLFootball (@MLFootball) January 8, 2026

It’s sad South Beach will no longer see his petty trolls of fans like what he did to the Buffalo Bills Mafia faithful after an upset this season.

Mike McDaniel trolling Bills fans after the upset win😂 pic.twitter.com/Ni4ZYXxqvv — Sports Condensed (@SportsCondensed) November 11, 2025

It’s all good, McDaniel can laugh all the way to the bank while likely getting hired on somewhere else in the NFL.

Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

