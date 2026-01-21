Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Flexes Giant Rock While In Casual Fit Before Patriots-Broncos
Drake Maye is trying to lead the New England Patriots to a Super Bowl where he can get his first ring. His wife Ann Michael flexed her own giant rock on social media before the big game vs. the Denver Broncos.
The 23-year-old second-year player Maye has had an MVP-caliber season with 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and only eight interceptions.
RELATED: Drake Maye, wife Ann Michael take perfect Patriots victory picture after Texans win
He has the team poised to make it back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2019 under Tom Brady. First, he’ll have to get through the Broncos on Sunday in the AFC Championship.
While Maye has been a hit all season on the field, his wife Ann Michael has been off of it from her TikTok cooking shows that have been inundated with fan comments, to her fire fits like her head-turning wild sparkly pants in the Wild Card round of the playoffs and her special Drake message look in the divisional round win.
While doing another cooking TikTok, Ann Michael rocked the casual sweater fit while flexing her wedding ring.
RELATED: Drake Maye’s wife Ann has giddy post for Patriots win with husband in snow
No doubt, she’ll be flexing the ring and a fire fit in Denver come Sunday.
The Mayes’ love story:
Drake was a superstar for the North Carolina Tar Heels before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. They got married just this past June 21 back in North Carolina.
Now, she’s his No. 1 fan in New England.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.