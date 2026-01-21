Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Flexes Giant Rock While In Casual Fit Before Patriots-Broncos

Drake Maye is trying to lead the New England Patriots to a Super Bowl where he can get his first ring. His wife Ann Michael flexed her own giant rock on social media before the big game vs. the Denver Broncos.

The 23-year-old second-year player Maye has had an MVP-caliber season with 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and only eight interceptions.

New England fans are loving that Drake Maye has brought the Patriots back to glory. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

He has the team poised to make it back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2019 under Tom Brady. First, he’ll have to get through the Broncos on Sunday in the AFC Championship.

While Maye has been a hit all season on the field, his wife Ann Michael has been off of it from her TikTok cooking shows that have been inundated with fan comments, to her fire fits like her head-turning wild sparkly pants in the Wild Card round of the playoffs and her special Drake message look in the divisional round win.

A typical Ann Michael fit winner for a game. | Ann Maye/Instagram

While doing another cooking TikTok, Ann Michael rocked the casual sweater fit while flexing her wedding ring.

Ann Michael Maye/TikTok

Ann Michael Maye/TikTok

No doubt, she’ll be flexing the ring and a fire fit in Denver come Sunday.

The Mayes’ love story:

Drake was a superstar for the North Carolina Tar Heels before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. They got married just this past June 21 back in North Carolina.

Now, she’s his No. 1 fan in New England.

