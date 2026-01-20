Robert Saleh's wife Sanaa, 7 kids in spotlight after Titans head coach hire
The Tennessee Titans fired head coach Brian Callahan in October 2025 after the team started the season with a 1-5 record. Interim head coach Mike McCoy didn't fare much better, as shown by Tennessee's 3-14 record to end the year.
Soon after the season ended, reports indicated that former New York Jets head coach and current San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh was among the favorites to become the Titans' next head coach.
While most of the football community was watching the Indiana Hoosiers vs. Miami Hurricanes College Football Playoff national championship on January 19, ESPN's Adam Schefter broke news that the Titans had hired Saleh to be their next head coach.
Given Saleh's great reputation around the league, it was no surprise that another franchise scooped him up as their head coach. And it's obviously great news for the Saleh family, of which there are many mouths to feed.
Who is Robert Saleh's wife?
Robert Saleh is married to Sanaa. The couple got hitched in 2007, before Saleh was a coach in the NFL. Sanaa founded her own charity organization, called Sanaa’s Stars, in 2019.
The couple has seven children together, whose names are Adam, Zane, Michael, Sam, Jacob, Mila, and Ella.
In an interview with the New York Post in 2021, Saleh was quoted as saying, “My family. They’re my Why. I wake up every morning, kiss my wife, kiss my kids, every single one of ’em goodbye... They’re the reason why I wake up in the morning to do my absolute best.”
It's clear that Saleh's family means everything to him. And now he'll be relocating this big family to Tennessee to begin his new gig with the Titans.
