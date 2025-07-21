ESPN’s Molly Qerim makes splash in 'First Take' return crushing fire-red minidress
Molly Qerim is back on ESPN’s First Take after taking a summer break, and she certainly made a splash on her day back with a head-turning fit.
The 41-year-old Qerim got some much-needed time away from the show after the NBA season, saying she was going to work on her “tan lines.” She didn’t post much while away except in a new city flexing some jeans.
Before taking off, the co-host and “fashionista” as other co-host Stephen A. Smith has called her was on a fashion hot streak with her barefoot minidress look, and her dress while showing off the amazing background of the show’s new building in lower Manhattan.
RELATED: ESPN's Molly Qerim shares bright yellow fit with secret weapon on flawless look
Fans were no doubt excited to get Qerim back — not that Evan Cohen wasn’t good — who is a staple on the show. She showed up and showed out in a fire-red dress and wrote, “And we’re back!!!!”
RELATED: ESPN's Molly Qerim rocks black dress, white heels on-air in summer celebration
What a way to come back for the Emmy Award winner with a fashion statement.
No doubt, she’ll bring more fit hits like her Canadian tuxedo or her “locked in” leather miniskirt to the set, or this skirt stunner while out and about in the city.
