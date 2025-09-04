ESPN's Molly Qerim slays bold, all-brown 'fall ready' denim fit for NFL season
While summer still technically has a few weeks left on the calendar, football season marks fall in the sports world. ESPN First Take co-host and fashionista Molly Qerim celebrated the occasion in a bold fall fit.
The 41-year-old Qerim took a month off over the summer following the NBA season to “work on her tan lines” as she said. She returned to the show with a fire-red minidress, and had her fit stand out in a pose with actor Denzel Washington and director Spike Lee.
That’s nothing new for the 41-year-old Emmy Award winner who always dresses to impress next to Stephen A. Smith on the show. In fact, Smith said “nobody does it better than Molly.” We’ve seen her “locked in” in a leather miniskirt, and “back to business” in a stunning minidress and heels.
Now, she’s bringing fall to the end of summer with her “Fall ready” denim brown pants and top. Scroll through to see the full look.
Qerim and First Take were live last week from Norfolk State University for Michael Vick’s debut as a head coach. They will be at another HBCU school in October.
Football and a fire fall fit from Qerim: September is here. Any season is good for here fit game, though.
