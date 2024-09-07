Angel Reese crushes in short, all-white dress with the Prada purse (PHOTOS)
Angel Reese is not only the WNBA double-double queen, she’s setting the fashion trends across the league.
Reese, who slayed in an all-white miniskirt earlier in the week, kept the theme going with her pregame outfit before the Chicago Sky took on the Los Angeles Sparks.
”Unapologetic” is the perfect phrase. There’s a saying, don’t wear white after Labor Day. Well, Reese is a trend setter when it comes to modern fashion. That all-white look with the black Prada purse is pure fire.
The Chicago forward recently dropped her podcast “Unapologetically Angel” and touched on topics from Caitlin Clark to her dating life. She was also mic’d up for practice and hilariously roasted her teammates and coaches. She’s going to do her and doesn’t care if you like it or not.
Reese is averaging a double-double with 13.3 points and 13.2 rebounds per game this season. She currently leads the WNBA in rebounds.
Reese clearly has no reason to apologize for her game or the way she dresses.
