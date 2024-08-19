Jaylen Brown Shared Cool Photos of His Intense Underwater Workout in NBA Offseason
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown recently revealed photos of his offseason training regimen, and they’re more unique than one might think.
Brown is coming off his first NBA championship in which he was named Finals MVP over teammate Jayson Tatum. Whereas Tatum has been ruthlessly mocked on social media for copying the antics of other NBA stars following Boston’s title win, Brown could arguably be considered more creative than his partner-in-crime given his latest out-of-the-box workout this summer.
The three-time All-Star posted a series of cool photos on his social media over the weekend in which he was seen working out with a basketball and dumbbells underwater.
Brown wrote in the caption, “Take this pic before I drown.”
Celtics legend Kevin Garnett approved of Brown’s unorthodox workout methods.
Garnett wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “Lord… @FCHWPO is under water with a dumbbell in one hand and a basketball in the other… Shyt might be over for everybody.”
Brown averaged 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game en route to winning Finals MVP in the Celtics’ 4-1 series victory over the Dallas Mavericks, and he also won Eastern Conference Finals MVP after Boston swept the Indiana Pacers.
The 27-year-old was notably left off the U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team roster for the 2024 Paris Games but remains an integral piece of a deep Celtics squad looking to repeat next season.
After this summer’s photos of his underwater workouts were dropped, fans would surely agree Brown has at least one thing going for him: Aura.