Nebraska football deletes creepy Taylor Swift tweet with Cornhuskers mascot

The post that was meant to take a shot at Travis Kelce is taken down after lots of backlash.

Matt Ryan

Recording artist Taylor Swift reacts after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Recording artist Taylor Swift reacts after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and their official social media account weren’t too kind to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and his new fiancée Taylor Swift. A tweet on X was even deleted after severe backlash.

Kelce and Swift made their first public appearance after they announced their engagement following an epic proposal in Kelce’s baller fun house mansion backyard. They attended the game at GEHA Field and Arrowhead Stadium — where the Chiefs play — between said Nebraska and Travis and his brother Jason Kelce’s college team the Cincinnati Bearcats. The couple was spotted in the luxury suite together.

Klece and Swift watch the gam
Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

RELATED: Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engagement photo has hilarious hidden detail

The fans weren’t so kind from the opposing team, however, as Kelce got booed in his home stadium with Swift by his side when he was shown on the jumbo screen. There were also plenty of signs trolling Swift throughout the stadium.

Nebraska fan
Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

That’s nothing compared to the level the official team X account went to with this tweet that read, “change of plans” and had the below photo.

RELATED: Travis Kelce’s dad Ed reveals actual date of Taylor Swift engagement

The Nebraska mascot Herbie Husker is taking on the role of Kelce after his proposal. Here’s the real photo.

Not everyone was thrilled with their jab at Kelce, however, as fan backlash was all over social media.

Those are just a couple of examples of many.

Apparently, feeling the wrath of Swifties and Chiefs fans was enough for the team to delete the post.

Kelce probably will get a good laugh about it, but not everyone found it funny.

Nebraska would win 20-17 over Kelce’s Bearcats, but he’s still engaged to Swift.

Travis Kelc
Kelce at the game rooting on Cincinnati. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

