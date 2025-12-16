Sherrone Moore Michigan culture 'disturbing' before alleged affair, says insider
It has already been reported that Sherrone Moore's alleged affair was the the "worst-kept secret" for two years, and now more reporting from Bruce Feldman suggests that the disgraced former Michigan Wolverines head coach had a "disturbing" culture.
The Athletic and Fox Sports college football insider was on "The Ryen Russillo Show" this week and expanded on his understanding that the 39-year-old Jim Harbaugh protege was already running a toxic program before the "inappropriate affair" that led to his ouster.
Culture 'dropped dramatically' during Moore's tenure allegedly
"It's a really ugly, disturbing story," Feldman said. "I think there's parts that are connected to the actual on the job aspect of it, where you talk to people, as I have, especially in the last week, where they feel like the culture inside the program has dropped dramatically since he's taken over."
Unfortunately, once Moore was confronted with the "inappropriate relationship" with a staffer and fired for cause by Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel one-on-one in the AD's office, Moore allegedly went to the staffer's home, and according to prosecutors, "grabbed several butter knives and a pair of kitchen scissors and began to threaten his own life. 'I'm going to kill myself. I'm going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands. You ruined my life.'"
Moore had been 'fragile emotionally'
"You have a picture of somebody who was very fragile emotionally, and just all over the place," Feldman said. "That level of dysfunction, I think, was something that a lot of people inside the building, from what I understand, saw. There's an investigation now going on to basically... It was that glaring to a bunch of people... I'd be surprised if he's still the AD much longer."
That's not good news for Manuel if Feldman, one of the most plugged-in insiders in college football, does not think he'll survive the fallout.
"Well, how far did they really look, and how many people did they talk to? Now, another investigation after this, because as we had reported, somebody else had come forward to basically to show their hand, at least in this. I think it's just the situation is, it's hard to say, oh, this is like the Mel Tucker situation or anything, because I feel like in a lot of ways, this actually is broader and maybe more disturbing situation."
Tucker was the former Michigan State head coach who was let go after sexual assault allegations surfaced with $75 million left on his extension, eventually leading to punishments and sanctions.
"I mean, bad is bad, but it's crazy some of the stories we've heard from people inside the program over the last couple of days, and where they go from here now, obviously, not to trivialize it.”
