Sherrone Moore’s wife Kelli spotted with disgraced ex-Michigan coach

Sherrone Moore is trying to get through the darkest time in his life after he was fired as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, and then arrested for his actions that ensued afterward. His wife of 10 years, Kelli, is sticking by his side — for now — and the two were spotted out in public together.

Moore, 39, coached his last game on November 30 in a loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. On Wednesday, December 10, it was announced he was terminated by the university “with cause, effective immediately. Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. The conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

Moore’s final game vs. Ohio State. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He was arrested then on December 10 and was charged on December 12 with third-degree felony home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering-illegal entry without owner’s permission, and was seen in a jail jumpsuit in a shocking scene of a fall from grace.

Former Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore, left, and his attorney Joseph Simon, right, are pictured on a screen during Moore's arraignment at Washtenaw County 14A-1 District Court in Ann Arbor on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since then, it’s come out Moore’s inappropriate relationship was the “worst-kept secret” for two years at the school, and he’s since allegedly been in contact with an Instagram model through text message.

The saddest part is he has a wife and three daughters, including a baby. He was spotted in the first photo of them together since it all went down where she’s by his side and he’s pushing the stroller at the lawyer’s office.

Sherrone Moores wife is continuing to stand by his side after he cheated on her.



Sherrone Moores wife is continuing to stand by his side after he cheated on her.

It’s unclear when exactly this took place at this time with more devolopments coming out every day on the situation.

While Moore tries to pick of the pieces of his broken life, he’s going to have to do it without his $6 million per year contract. He just finished year 2 of a 5-year contract of a $27.5M deal that the school claims they don’t have to pay him out on the remainder of it.

It’s unclear if he will do jail time as a first-time offender, but he’s definitely done coaching for at least a long while.

Now, he’s trying to weather the storm at home as well.

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore watches a play against Ohio State during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

