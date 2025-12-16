Why Michigan did not fire Sherrone Moore staffer in alleged affair

Sherrone Moore was fired as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines but the staffer he had an alleged affair with was not. The question is why?

Moore, 39, coached his last game on November 30 in a loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes and was set to coach in the Citrus Bowl vs. the Texas Longhorns on December 31. But on Wednesday, December 10, it was announced he was terminated by the university “with cause, effective immediately. Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. The conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore cheers on at a timeout against Ohio State in his final game.

He was also arrested on the same day and was charged on December 12 with third-degree felony home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering-illegal entry without owner’s permission. He was seen in a jail jumpsuit in what can only be described as a shocking fall from grace.

Former Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore, left, and his attorney Joseph Simon, right, are pictured on a screen during Moore's arraignment at Washtenaw County 14A-1 District Court in Ann Arbor on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025.

It has since come out from many sources within the program that Moore’s relationship with the staffer was the “worst-kept secret” for two years.

So why was he fired when she came forward and she wasn’t?

In a response to USA Today, the university cited policy No. 201.97. The policy is in place to protect the employee from potential abuse by those in power.

It states, “Recognizing that Intimate Relationships exist or may develop in the workplace that are not initiated by a Supervisor and are free from coercion and abuse of power, immediate disclosure of the relationship by the Supervisor is required,” the policy states. “Failure of the Supervisor to disclose an Intimate Relationship is a serious offense and cause for discipline, up to and including dismissal from employment.”

Also, “Although encouraged, Supervisees have no obligation to disclose.” Therefore the onus was on Moore to disclose the relationship to the powers that be at Michigan and he did not.

Sherrone Moore, head coach of the University of Michigan, stands next to Warde Manuel, Michigan's director of athletics.

“Intimate Relationships initiated by a Supervisor are at high risk of being unwelcomed and experienced by the Supervisee as sexual harassment,” the policy states. “Supervisors are therefore responsible for understanding how their statements and conduct may reasonably be interpreted by persons who do not share their same level of power.”

The staffer did disclose the relationship on December 8 to the university after they broke up, but at the end of the day this falls on Moore for covering it up.

She did delete her social media profiles and the digital footprint that was her life after everything that has happened.

The fallout continues from the mess, and Michigan hired an outside firm to invesigate what’s going on in it’s athletic department. The staffer has her job — assuming she wants it with all the public backlash she’s receiving for her part in the Moore situation.

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

