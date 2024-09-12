Nika Muhl rocks faded denim miniskirt, midriff zip-up WNBA pregame fit (PHOTOS)
Nika Muhl is on fire lately with her fit game.
The Seattle Storm rookie guard recently stunned with her look in her first return to Connecticut since playing for the UConn Huskies. Then her miniskirt and bikini top look caused a “heat advisory” in Seattle.
On Wednesday night, the Storm traveled to face the Los Angeles Sparks and Muhl certainly nailed the Hollywood vibe with her denim miniskirt, midriff zip-up look.
There’s a reason Muhl has over 500K followers on Instagram. That look certainly is “jeanius.” She’s definitely dressed for any occasion in Los Angeles.
From 2016-2020 Muhl played in her native country of Croatia before heading to the states. After being selected 14th overall in the 2024 WNBA draft, the Croatian beauty missed the first few games of the WNBA preseason because of visa issues.
Muhl wears No. 1 for the Storm, and although she’s received very limited minutes so far, she remains a No. 1-like fan favorite.
