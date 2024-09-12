Angel Reese accessories cast with flashy silver pants, ponytails (PHOTOS)
Fresh off her season-ending surgery, Angel Reese didn’t miss a beat with her fit game.
With the Chicago Sky at home vs. the Washington Mystics Wednesday night, Reese continued to show her support to her teammates despite just having surgery. Just earlier in the day, the All-Star forward posted a post-operation photo giving the thumbs up following the procedure to fix damaged ligaments in her wrist.
To say Reese didn’t miss a beat when it comes to her fashion is an understatement.
The silver pants look with the flashy purse is fire. She needs some signatures on the cast, though.
Reese is known for her intensity as a player, and while she wasn’t playing, she was seen on the sidelines passionately coaching up teammate Chennedy Carter.
She should consider being mic’d up on the sidelines like she was in practice. The Sky were clearly missing their leader, though, falling to the Mystics 89-58.
Reese finished her season averaging 13.6 points per game, and an incredible 13.1 rebounds. Whether she’s suiting up to play or not, she’s still giving maximum effort when it comes to her fashion.
