The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ohio native Travis Kelce has hot take on Shedeur Sanders and Browns

The Chiefs star tight end who grew up in a Cleveland suburb doesn’t shy away from his feelings on the quarterback situation with the Browns.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts during the second half against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts during the second half against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Travis Kelce may be a Kansas City Chiefs star, but he grew up a Cleveland Browns fan. Now, he gave his opinion on the quarterback situation in Cleveland and had a hot take on Shedeur Sanders.

Travis grew up with brother Jason and went to high school in the Cleveland suburb of Cleveland Heights before they both played football for the Cincinnati Bearcats. In fact, both were in attendance on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium to watch their alma mater play.

Travis Kelc
Kelce rocked the Bearcats gear to watch Cincinnati play Nebraska. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RELATED: Travis Kelce gets booed at Chiefs home stadium with Taylor Swift by his side

He’s got Ohio in his blood. And guess what? He’s a big fan of Sanders and wants to see him not only play, but succeed with the Browns. On his “New Heights” podcast with Jason, he said, “No disrespect to Dillon (Gabriel) and Joe (Flacco),” and added, “Give the people what they want. The world wants to see (Shedeur) go out there… and have success.” He also comment, “He is going to bring people to the game.”

Scroll through and you can listen to his full comments with Jason.

RELATED: Shedeur Sanders posts heartfelt note to Browns fans with ‘a lot to learn’

He’s right there: Fans would flock to the game and tune in on TV watching the son of Deion Sanders play. Just look at how bonkers Cleveland kids went when he showed up at their school, and how much love he got after his last bad preseason game.

Will Shedeur see the field this season in Cleveland? If it were up to Travis Kelce he’d start.

Shedeur Sander
Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin

Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage

Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance

Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit

What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News