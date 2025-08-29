Ohio native Travis Kelce has hot take on Shedeur Sanders and Browns
Travis Kelce may be a Kansas City Chiefs star, but he grew up a Cleveland Browns fan. Now, he gave his opinion on the quarterback situation in Cleveland and had a hot take on Shedeur Sanders.
Travis grew up with brother Jason and went to high school in the Cleveland suburb of Cleveland Heights before they both played football for the Cincinnati Bearcats. In fact, both were in attendance on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium to watch their alma mater play.
He’s got Ohio in his blood. And guess what? He’s a big fan of Sanders and wants to see him not only play, but succeed with the Browns. On his “New Heights” podcast with Jason, he said, “No disrespect to Dillon (Gabriel) and Joe (Flacco),” and added, “Give the people what they want. The world wants to see (Shedeur) go out there… and have success.” He also comment, “He is going to bring people to the game.”
He’s right there: Fans would flock to the game and tune in on TV watching the son of Deion Sanders play. Just look at how bonkers Cleveland kids went when he showed up at their school, and how much love he got after his last bad preseason game.
Will Shedeur see the field this season in Cleveland? If it were up to Travis Kelce he’d start.
