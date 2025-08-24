Shedeur Sanders posts heartfelt note to Browns fans with ‘a lot to learn’
Shedeur Sanders had a rough day on Saturday in his first Cleveland Browns home game with the team in the preseason finale. On Sunday, he came out with a positive message for the team and fans.
The 23-year-old son of Deion Sanders who played for dad and the Colorado Buffaloes has faced adversity since sliding to the 5th round of the NFL draft. He’s dealt with it with his held high and worked hard at practice. He crushed his first test when he started for the first preseason game going 13-for-24 with 138 yards and two touchdowns.
He’s also been a fan favorite as seen by his surprise visit to a school where the kids went bonkers over him. And after Saturday’s 3-for-6 and 14-yards performance vs. the Los Angeles Rams with five sacks taken, the quarterback popped a smile on the way to the locker room because the Dawg Pound cheered him up.
After his final struggles, Sanders made the 53-man Browns roster. He expressed his gratitude after on Instagram where he wrote the following heartfelt message:
“Thanks everyone for the 🧡 and support. There’s a lot to learn from this preseason, but I’m really thankful for the opportunity to be out there. Day by day, rep by rep, I’ll keep learning and getting better.”
Joe Flacco will likely be the Browns starter for the opening game on September 7 at the Cincinnati Bengals, but Sanders will be on the sidelines and a proud member of the team.
We know the fans will certainly be happy about that.
