Browns fans cheer up Shedeur Sanders after Rams game in touching scene
It was not the preseason finale Shedeur Sanders wanted for his first home game in a Cleveland Browns uniform. Afterwards, the fans still made him feel loved in a touching scene.
The 23-year-old 5th-round rookie out of dad Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes has kept his head up high after his draft slide and put in the work in practice. His first start of the preseason was a smashing success with a 14-of-23, 138-years game with two touchdown and no interceptions.
After missing the next game with an oblique injury, Shedeur was back for the last game before the regular season. He walked into Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio, with a causal one-man “entourage” entrance. His mom Pilar Sanders and sister Shelomi Sanders went all out with their custom “12” fits, however, for the game to cheer him on.
Shedeur didn’t get in until the second half vs. the Los Angeles Rams with starter Joe Flacco, and rookie Dillion Gabriel — who had some controversial words about Shedeur earlier in the week — playing the first half.
When he did get in to the delight of the crowd, it went about as poorly as could be as he was 3-of-6 passing for just 14 yards and took 5 sacks including this horrible 23-yard loss.
He was also taken out of the game in the final two minutes with a chance to win, to which he didn’t seem happy about. Coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game, “He’s a competitor.”
Despite all that, fans had Sanders’ back on his way back to the locker room, making him flash his winning smile on a day no doubt he’d like to forget.
It may be the last time Browns fans see him play this season, unfortunately. He will no doubt remain a fan favorite.
The Browns open the season at home September 7 vs. the Cincinnati BEngels where Flacco will likely make the start.
It was still a touching scene after the game for Sanders thanks to the Dawg Pound.
