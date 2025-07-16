Olympic star Ilona Maher wears daring black cut-out dress for ESPYs red carpet
Ilona Maher is never one to hold back — making her arrival at the 2025 ESPY Awards just as bold as fans could hope.
The Olympic bronze medalist, 28, hit the Wednesday, July 16 awards show red carpet in a black paneled gown that showed off some serious skin. The cut-out frock featured two panels strategically placed over her chest, with two pieces of fabric criss-crossed over her abdomen. As the skirt of the dress dipped low — and the the sides completely exposed — the rugby star was free to showcase her tanned and toned figure.
RELATED: Ilona Maher wows fans with stunning bikini selfie
Maher only added to the drama of the dress by wearing her dark hair pulled tight into an updo, letting the gown speak for itself.
By rocking a dark red lip — and keeping her jewelry minimal — Maher only further served to emphasize the dress, with the deep lip color only adding just another touch of glam.
RELATED: Gabby Thomas gets funky with white feather-trimmed minidress for ESPYs
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is up for the Best Breakthrough Athlete award at the 2025 ESPYs, where she's up against Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, Duke's men's basketball star Cooper Flagg, and North Carolina women's lacross star Chloe Humphrey.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
America!: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail
No way: Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different
Eerie: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of her sister Sophie, Kobe in bday shoutout
USWNT star gaga: Ben Shelton’s gf Trinity Rodman mocks her viral love stare
Lux no biggie: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit to ‘recharge’