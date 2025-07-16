The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gabby Thomas gets funky with white feather-trimmed minidress for ESPYs

The three-time Olympic gold medalist track star is nominated for “Best Athlete” on the night, but already won no matter what with her red carpet stunner.

Matt Ryan

Gabby Thomas (USA) poses after winning the women's 200m in a meet record 21.82 during the London Athletics Meet at London Stadium.
Gabby Thomas (USA) poses after winning the women's 200m in a meet record 21.82 during the London Athletics Meet at London Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gabby Thomas knows how to make a statement on and off the track. The three-time Olympic gold medalist absolutely crushed her fit for the 2025 ESPYs in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old track star has been on fire lately, not only winning $100k and busting a move on the podium for the first-ever Grand Slam Track meet, but with her fashion game like her unrecognizable look for the Met Gala in a fire-red dress New York. She also posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and just dropped her own custom “Barbie” color track uniform from New Balance.

Gabby Thomas
Thomas has been on fire with her fashion game. / Gabby Thomas/TikTok

After dancing to her nomination for “Best Athlete — Women’s Sports” for the ESPYs — and dancing a lot lately in life like after her engagement to longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes — Thomas showed up in LA and showed out.

RELATED: Gabby Thomas crushes 'Love Island' dance in miniskirt, crop top revealing ribs tattoo

She first posted getting her glam on:

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram
Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram

RELATED: Olympic champ Gabby Thomas flaunts dramatic new look while crushing fit

And then showed the “finishing touches” in this white feathery fit showstopper:

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram

And took “a moment for the dress.”

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram

It’s yet another winning look lately in a long list of them for Thomas at her first ESPYs.

If she wins the award we may get another Thomas dance on stage.

gabby thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

