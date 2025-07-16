Gabby Thomas gets funky with white feather-trimmed minidress for ESPYs
Gabby Thomas knows how to make a statement on and off the track. The three-time Olympic gold medalist absolutely crushed her fit for the 2025 ESPYs in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old track star has been on fire lately, not only winning $100k and busting a move on the podium for the first-ever Grand Slam Track meet, but with her fashion game like her unrecognizable look for the Met Gala in a fire-red dress New York. She also posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and just dropped her own custom “Barbie” color track uniform from New Balance.
After dancing to her nomination for “Best Athlete — Women’s Sports” for the ESPYs — and dancing a lot lately in life like after her engagement to longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes — Thomas showed up in LA and showed out.
She first posted getting her glam on:
And then showed the “finishing touches” in this white feathery fit showstopper:
And took “a moment for the dress.”
It’s yet another winning look lately in a long list of them for Thomas at her first ESPYs.
If she wins the award we may get another Thomas dance on stage.
