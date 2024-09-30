The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paige Bueckers made good on word, arrived to class on time

The UConn basketball superstar is killing it in school, and maintains an enviable social life.

Alex Gonzalez

Apr 5, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) dribbles the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the semifinals of the Final Four of the womens 2024 NCAA Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Apr 5, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) dribbles the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the semifinals of the Final Four of the womens 2024 NCAA Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Paige Bueckers may have a packed schedule — but don’t worry, school still comes first. 

Paige Bueckers 2024
Apr 5, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) controls the ball against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Gabbie Marshall (24) in the third quarter in the semifinals of the Final Four of the womens 2024 NCAA Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

RELATED: Paige Bueckers' glammed-up mirror selfies from final UConn media day

This past weekend, the UConn Huskies basketball superstar attended the Kansas City Chiefs game in Los Angeles, where the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in a 17-10 victory. But as Bueckers was on the other side of the country, this raised concerns among fans, who were worried if she’d make it to class on time today.

Nevertheless, Bueckers took to her Instagram Story this morning to reveal that she did, in fact, make it to class. 

Instagram / Paige Bueckers
Paige Bueckers confirmed she made it to class following the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers game. / Instagram / Paige Bueckers

And while she was out and about in LA, she didn’t miss a beat. After the game, her bestie, Rae Burrell of the Los Angeles Sparks, shared a Snapchat Story featuring herself, and Kallie Rock hanging out and watching TV on a couch, while Bueckers was seated to the side, appearing to work on homework assignments.

Bueckers’ jet-setting lifestyle has become a running joke among fans. Earlier this month, she attended a New York Liberty game, which led to many jokes about her cutting class. But the following day, she confirmed her attended via her Instagram Story. As indicated by her latest story, Bueckers is in on the jokes, and even gets a good laugh out of them.

RELATED: Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd's picture perfect UConn final selfie together

But don’t come at her sideways, because fans will quickly come through with the receipts — which indicate she has a promising GPA, all while balancing an enviable social life.

Paige Bueckers
Apr 4, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers during practice at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Groovin’: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia shows off smooth dance moves

QB+1: Dak Prescott’s gf Sarah Jane Ramos electrifies in Cowboys blue miniskirt

Texas abroad: Loreal Sarkisian blinds in bedazzled black, silver strapless minidress

Kiss ‘n podcast: Charissa Thompson recalls Sam Darnold spreading dating rumors

Lucky ace: Livvy Dunne wows in drop-dead gorgeous custom Paul Skenes boots fit

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/News