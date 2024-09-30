Paige Bueckers made good on word, arrived to class on time
Paige Bueckers may have a packed schedule — but don’t worry, school still comes first.
This past weekend, the UConn Huskies basketball superstar attended the Kansas City Chiefs game in Los Angeles, where the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in a 17-10 victory. But as Bueckers was on the other side of the country, this raised concerns among fans, who were worried if she’d make it to class on time today.
Nevertheless, Bueckers took to her Instagram Story this morning to reveal that she did, in fact, make it to class.
And while she was out and about in LA, she didn’t miss a beat. After the game, her bestie, Rae Burrell of the Los Angeles Sparks, shared a Snapchat Story featuring herself, and Kallie Rock hanging out and watching TV on a couch, while Bueckers was seated to the side, appearing to work on homework assignments.
Bueckers’ jet-setting lifestyle has become a running joke among fans. Earlier this month, she attended a New York Liberty game, which led to many jokes about her cutting class. But the following day, she confirmed her attended via her Instagram Story. As indicated by her latest story, Bueckers is in on the jokes, and even gets a good laugh out of them.
But don’t come at her sideways, because fans will quickly come through with the receipts — which indicate she has a promising GPA, all while balancing an enviable social life.
