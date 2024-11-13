Paige Spiranac reacts to Caitlin Clark's 'relatable' golf blunder
Caitlin Clark may have wowed the WNBA fan base with her impressive rookie season with the Indiana Fever — but her recent golf swing has people talking in a different way.
During a recent round of golf at the LPGA pro-am, her opening drive was shanked to the left — nearly taking a few spectators out with the ball. After the swing, the 22-year-old immediately put down another ball to hit.
Now, viral golf sensation Paige Spiranac can't help but weigh in on Clark's blunder.
Spiranac, 31, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a clip of Clark's shot that had gone viral this morning.
The now-retired golf pro wrote, "The immediate reload is so relatable," a joke about how Clark put down a new ball to hit as soon as her first shot traveled wide to the left. Spiranac's large X following immediately agreed.
"I hate when there's a group behind me on the tee. This would be awful," one person responded.
"Dealing with all this audience could be tough. Even though you look relaxed while playing," another reiterated.
"Breakfast ball is always the play. idc who you are," quipped a third user.
Fortunately, Clark's ball didn't hit anyone, and in a classy move, the WNBA superstar signed the ball for those in the area. The rest of Clark's round seemed to go off without a hitch and even impressed the No. 1 ranked golfer Nelly Korda, who played alongside Clark.
“Was great to see how relaxed she was,” Korda told Sports Illustrated. “Obviously with the media attention she has gotten probably in the past year and a half, two years, you can see how she's comfortable playing in front of a larger crowd. And she was just really enjoying it. You can tell."
Meanwhile, Spiranac continues to capture the eyes of golf lovers all around the world. Her latest viral moment was crushing a ball with one of her iron clubs whilst sporting some leopard print shorts. Her approval of Clark's now hilarious shotshows that golf is still one of the hardest skill games in existence.
