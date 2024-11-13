Paige Spiranac smokes iron shot in smoking bootylicious fit
Paige Spiranac is crushing her shots while crushing her fits.
The former golfer who turned into an influencer has been slaying in fits like this miniskirt and crop top while out on the golf course, or this fire-red minidress while flexing an insane handicap.
The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model also smoked a 287-yard drive while wearing a skimpy white crop top. She’s definitely not your average golfer.
While Spiranac still makes some glaring spelling mistakes on her social media posts, the 31 year old’s fits are definitely mistake free. In her latest look while out rocketing iron shots on the course, she dons a bootylicious look in some leopard-print shorts.
That’s an impressive looking swing.
In 2016, Spiranac made just over $8000 as a golfer. After she competed in her first LPGA Qualifying Tournament the same year and did not earn a card to play on the professional circuit, she looked to do more than golf.
While Spiranac didn’t earn much money as a golfer, she’s certainly doing so now as an influencer. According to Vegas Insider, Spiranac earns between $8,477 and $12,716 per Instagram post, where she has 4 million followers.
She still does golf instructional videos and she certainly looks good doing so.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Uh oh: Loreal Sarkisian ‘calls out’ hubby Steve Sarkisian during Texas game
Livin’ the dream: Livvy Dunne miniskirt, cowboy boots fit sets ‘Gameday’ on fire
…on the mat too: Dunne is LSU whirling dervish in impressive gymnastics routine
Oopsie: Brittany Mahomes admits to fashion fail in spandex fit
Trophy wife: Dodgers WAG Chelsea Freeman’s stunning look outclasses WS trophy