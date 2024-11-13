Caitlin Clark Had Classy Gesture and Hilarious One-Liner After Hitting Fan With Errant Golf Shot
Caitlin Clark had a specific—and relatable—goal for her start in the Annika pro-am.
“Just going to try not to hit anyone standing outside of the ropes,” the Indiana Fever guard said Wednesday.
Well, that didn't go exactly as planned.
Early in her round, Clark topped her tee shot left but the ball, thankfully, hopped over the heads of fans in the gallery before Clark reloaded.
On the par-3 9th, her ball again landed outside the ropes, soaring left and clipping a fan. It was their lucky day, though, as Clark autographed the ball for the spectator and apologized, saying “Thanks for the good kick, whoever I hit,” according to Golfweek.
But despite a few errant shots, world No. 1 Nelly Korda, who played the first nine holes with Clark, was impressed with the WNBA Rookie of the Year's game.
“Was a great to see how relaxed she was,” Korda said. “Obviously with the media attention she has gotten probably in the past year and a half, two years, you can see how she's comfortable playing in front of a larger crowd. And she was just really enjoying it. You can tell.
“Like she's definitely very talented. She was picking the ball really clean. She was losing a couple shots to the right, but I asked her how many times a week she plays and I think with the amount of obligations she has she probably gets to the golf course once a week.”
Not many can relate to Clark on the hardwood. But that's a different story on the links.