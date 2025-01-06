Paige Spiranac gets 'up close and personal' in breathtaking red bra
It's 2025 and Paige Spiranac is kickstarting the new year by engaging with her large social media following.
The 31-year-old golfer, who retired from the sport in 2019 to focus on content creation, shared a new Instagram post on Saturday, January 4, asking fans what their goals are for the new year. Spiranac told her followers she was going to get "up close and personal" with them and then shared photos of her donning a blood-red bra and voluminous-looking hair.
Some of Spiranac's 4.4 million Instagram followers chose not to share their 2025 goals, but instead rushed to the comments section to pay their favorite athlete a ton of compliments.
"Wow!!" gushed one person, who added fire emojis to further state their point.
"Fabulous frame," added another.
A third person wrote, "More posts like this."
"Gorgeous pictures," said a fourth person.
Now, Spiranac's 2025 looks to be as eventful as her 2024.
In the last year, she signed with several new endorsement brands, grew her social media numbers, and continued to make golf-related content, including instructional videos, for her fans. Her latest video showed her crushing the ball on a Par 5 whilst sporting an eye-popping pink outfit.
The former pro also went viral several times in 2024 for her engagement on X (formerly known as Twitter). On December 10, 2024 she started a timely conversation about the type of content she puts out on her Passes account, and how most creators use a subscription-based model to build a better relationship with their fans. She later drew attention for commenting on a golf video that featured WNBA superstar, Caitlin Clark.
One thing is certain — Spiranac continues to ascend as one of the most prolific golf content creators.
