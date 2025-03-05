Paralympic star Hunter Woodhall gives scary update while dad has open-heart surgery
Hunter Woodhall has shared an alarming health update while visiting family in Utah. While the trio didn’t go as planned, he is still spending time with family in a rather unconventional way.
On Tuesday, March 7, the Paralympic track and field gold medalist took to his Instagram Story to reveal that he would have to undergo emergency surgery to remove his appendix.
“Came to Utah to spend time with my dad after his open heart surgery,” Woodhall wrote. “Yesterday I had horrible stomach pain, turns out have to get appendix removed. So we will be recovering together.”
While this may not be an ideal way to spend time together, Woodhall appears to be grateful that he is close to loved ones. And it seems he’s maintaining good spirits through the whole ordeal. It appears he underwent surgery shortly after posting the story. In another photo, he shared a selfie from the hospital bed, dressed in his gown.
“Ready for lil emergency surgery,” he wrote. “Didn't need an appendix anyway.”
As Woodhall often emphasizes the importance of perseverance and strength, we imagine he’s not too scared of having to go under the knife unexpectedly. And thankfully, the process is less daunting with support from his family and loved ones, as well as his wife, Olympic track star Tara Davis-Woodhall.
