Tara Davis-Woodhall rocks leggy cowgirl fit with husband Hunter for GQ Rodeo
Olympic champion Tara Davis-Woodhall and husband Hunter Woodhall, a gold medalist in the Paralympics this summer, continue to take the world by storm.
Now that they are both gold medalists, the Woodhalls have been popping up everywhere, and every time they steal the show.
This week, the couple popped up at a GQ American Rodeo event and they understood the assignment.
They both wore denim cowboy-inspired fits, with Davis-Woodhall completing her look with her signature cowgirl hat, red bandana, and gold cowgirl boots.
Hunter also stood out with a shiny gold belt buckle that you simply couldn't miss.
It looks like the event was quite a ride for the couple.
Davis-Woodhall, who competed at the University of Texas and the University of Georgia, is also the reigning World Indoor Champion in the long jump and silver medalist in the World Championships.
Now, she has a gold medal to her name.
Davis-Woodhall is married to three-time Paralympics medalist Hunter Woodhall, who also won gold at the 2024 Paralympics. The couple revealed they began dating years after their first meeting when they slid into each other's DMs.
What a year it has been for the Woodhalls.
