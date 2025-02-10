The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Patrick Mahomes has sweet moment with Chiefs’ Andy Reid’s wife after Super Bowl loss

The Kansas City quarterback gets some love from Tammy Reid after his poor performance in Super Bowl LIX.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Usually Patrick Mahomes is making Andy Reid look great and vice versa, but Super Bowl LIX was a shockingly bad night for both the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback and their head coach. In its aftermath, Patrick shared a heartfelt moment with Reid’s wife, Tammy.

While Patrick had a different touching moment with his family before the game, it was all downhill for him and the Chiefs after that in a 40-22 whipping by the Philadelphia Eagles — a team Kansas City beat just two years prior in the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) shakes hands with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Together, Reid and Mahomes have won three Super Bowls and lost two. They’ve had many special moments together. It just wasn’t their night and they were outplayed and outcoached, which rarely happens to them.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

After the game, a distraught Mahomes ran into Tammy and the two embraced for a heartfelt hug and a kiss on the cheek. Here’s the scene:

After, Patrick sent a heartfelt message to the fans and owned his responsibility for his bad night. His wife Brittany reposted it as well.

Brittany Mahomes via NFL/Instagram

Mahomes, 29, will return home where he and Brittany just welcomed their third child Golden Raye on January 12. Reid will return to some good cheeseburger meals and planning for next season. Mahomes is still in his prime and Reid is still arguably the best coach in football. It wouldn’t be shocking to see them right back in the big game next season.

