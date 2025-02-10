Patrick Mahomes has sweet moment with Chiefs’ Andy Reid’s wife after Super Bowl loss
Usually Patrick Mahomes is making Andy Reid look great and vice versa, but Super Bowl LIX was a shockingly bad night for both the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback and their head coach. In its aftermath, Patrick shared a heartfelt moment with Reid’s wife, Tammy.
While Patrick had a different touching moment with his family before the game, it was all downhill for him and the Chiefs after that in a 40-22 whipping by the Philadelphia Eagles — a team Kansas City beat just two years prior in the Super Bowl.
Together, Reid and Mahomes have won three Super Bowls and lost two. They’ve had many special moments together. It just wasn’t their night and they were outplayed and outcoached, which rarely happens to them.
After the game, a distraught Mahomes ran into Tammy and the two embraced for a heartfelt hug and a kiss on the cheek. Here’s the scene:
After, Patrick sent a heartfelt message to the fans and owned his responsibility for his bad night. His wife Brittany reposted it as well.
Mahomes, 29, will return home where he and Brittany just welcomed their third child Golden Raye on January 12. Reid will return to some good cheeseburger meals and planning for next season. Mahomes is still in his prime and Reid is still arguably the best coach in football. It wouldn’t be shocking to see them right back in the big game next season.
