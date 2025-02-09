The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes has epic mom fail with daughter on Super Bowl sidelines

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had some trouble with a pregame photo.

Matt Ryan

Brittany Mahomes before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome.
Brittany Mahomes before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Brittany Mahomes has been supermom lately taking care of the kids while dad and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was preparing to try for a record third consecutive Super Bowl win.

The 29-year-old mom just had the couple’s third child on January 12, yet still crushed her looks at the divisional playoff game in her custom Mahomes fit, and for the AFC Championship Game in her elite fur coat.

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes at the divisional playoff game vs. the Houston Texans. / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

When she’s not crushing fits, Brittany is taking care of the three kids. She’s shown off some adorable moments recently like daughter Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 2, playing together with their awesome toys, and her “first” moment with new baby Golden Raye.

After arriving to New Orleans, Louisiana, a couple of days ago, she already had one fail with son Bronze at the aquarium.

At the Caesars Superdome on Sunday for Super Bowl LIX vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, Brittany crushed her all-white, slim-fitting look and then took Sterling and Bronze onto the field to take in the moment. When she tried to capture a photo, Sterling wouldn’t cooperate with an epic pouty face.

Brittany Mahomes and Sterling and Bronze
Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

It’s still so cute.

Brittany hopes there’s no fails when it comes to dad Patrick and the Chiefs on Sunday.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

