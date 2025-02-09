Brittany Mahomes has epic mom fail with daughter on Super Bowl sidelines
Brittany Mahomes has been supermom lately taking care of the kids while dad and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was preparing to try for a record third consecutive Super Bowl win.
The 29-year-old mom just had the couple’s third child on January 12, yet still crushed her looks at the divisional playoff game in her custom Mahomes fit, and for the AFC Championship Game in her elite fur coat.
When she’s not crushing fits, Brittany is taking care of the three kids. She’s shown off some adorable moments recently like daughter Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 2, playing together with their awesome toys, and her “first” moment with new baby Golden Raye.
After arriving to New Orleans, Louisiana, a couple of days ago, she already had one fail with son Bronze at the aquarium.
At the Caesars Superdome on Sunday for Super Bowl LIX vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, Brittany crushed her all-white, slim-fitting look and then took Sterling and Bronze onto the field to take in the moment. When she tried to capture a photo, Sterling wouldn’t cooperate with an epic pouty face.
It’s still so cute.
Brittany hopes there’s no fails when it comes to dad Patrick and the Chiefs on Sunday.
